DS Chauhan assumes additional charge as Uttar Pradesh DGP

Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan on Friday assumed an additional charge as Uttar Pradesh DGP.

The development comes two days after Mukul Goel was removed from the post of state police chief by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Chauhan, a 1988-batch IPS officer, took the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) at the police headquarters here.

Chauhan will have the additional charge till the appointment of a permanent DGP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said on Thursday.

After removal of Goel on Wednesday, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was given the additional charge of the state police chief.

Goel, a 1987 batch-IPS officer, who has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work, and inefficiency.

