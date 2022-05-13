Left Menu

China says confidence in UN rights body hit by vote to investigate alleged Russian abuses in Ukraine

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:50 IST
Zhao Lijian Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that a decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council to set up an investigation into alleged human rights abuses by Russian troops had shaken members' trust in the body.

The U.N. Human Rights Council resolution to set up the investigation passed on Thursday by a strong majority, with 33 members voting in favor and two - China and Eritrea - against.

Zhao said during a Friday news briefing that China's objection was due to the U.N. failing to look at some countries that wage war while choosing to target others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

