HC relief for two consultants in Educomp insolvency case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a local court here to put on hold proceedings against two of the three people accused of cheating in connection with the insolvency process for an education solutions provider.

In its order last week, the HC asked a magistrate’s court to defer proceedings against Duff & Phelps India managing director Aviral Jain till July 8, its next date of hearing. Similar relief was granted to Kroll Associates managing director Tarun Bhatia by the high court on May 9.

The Gurugram police last month filed a charge sheet against resolution professional Ashwini Mehra, Aviral Jain and Tarun Bhatia under sections 418 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint made by V K Dandona, an erstwhile directors of Educomp Infrastructure & Schools Management Limited (EISML).

Mehra had been appointed resolution professional by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) while EISML went through the insolvency process.

The EISML, which is facing a CBI probe for alleged cheating and fraud after borrowing huge sums from a consortium of banks and diverting them to unauthorised entities, had earlier approached the NCLT to be declared insolvent.

The charge sheet said Mehra got two forensic audits of EISML conducted by Kroll at a fee of Rs 50.74 lakh, besides paying the counsel for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) a legal fee of Rs 73.87 lakh.

It also said Mehra has an arrangement with Duff & Phelps India under which he gets a commission for any business he brings to them.

But Mehra said the decision on the appointment and the fees for Kroll followed a bidding process that was approved by the CoC of the EISML. He said he was not involved in the discussions on the fee, which has been examined by the insolvency regulator and the CoC.

He also said his appointment was made much after the appointment of Duff & Phelps by the NCLT based on the recommendation of the CoC.

According to him, the insolvency regulator has noted full disclosure of relationships and found no conflict of interest in his appointment, or of Duff & Phelps and Kroll Associates.

He said the CBI FIR on EISML relies on the Kroll audit report and Dandona himself is under investigation by the CBI for financial irregularities at the Educomp Group.

In the high court, Aviral Jain’s counsels argued that there was no evidence of any offence by him as per the police documents – the FIR and the final report -- and no irregularity or conflict of interest was found in the appointment of either Kroll Associates or Duff & Phelps India.

While section 420 of the IPC relates to cheating, section 418 deals with cheating with the knowledge that the offender may cause wrongful loss to someone whose interest he is handling in a transaction.

