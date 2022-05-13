Court refuses temporary medical bail to Nawab Malik, but permits him to get treatment at private hospital

A special court here on Friday refused to grant temporary bail on medical grounds to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik but allowed him to get treatment at a private hospital.

Judge R N Rokade, assigned to hear matters of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said Malik's daughter can remain present during the treatment.

The court also rebuked the prosecuting agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), for not taking Malik to the doctor who has been treating his condition since the beginning.

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the PMLA. He is currently in judicial custody.

Malik had sought temporary bail for a period of six weeks on a medical emergency. He claimed that he was suffering from kidney-related issues.

Last month, the NCP leader was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in the city for a few days.

