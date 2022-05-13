Left Menu

Panama Papers: ED seizes Rs 88.30L after raids in MP, Goa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:11 IST
Panama Papers: ED seizes Rs 88.30L after raids in MP, Goa
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The ED has seized Rs 88.30 lakh in cash after it raided the premises of a man, whose name was figured in the Panama Paper leaks, in Madhya Pradesh and Goa as part of a money laundering investigation against him.

The searches were conducted against Sanjay Vijay Shinde, who ''had beneficial interests in a British Virgin Islands&based offshore entity and in whose Singapore bank account more than Rs 31 crore was deposited by various offshore entities,'' the agency said.

A total of four premises in Bhopal and Goa of Shinde, including that of his former employer VS Dempo Holdings Pvt Ltd in Goa and that of RPM Sonic Adventures and Caravan Resorts at Bhopal, were raided early this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

It said Rs 88.30 lakh in cash and various ''incriminating'' documents were recovered from the premises.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against Shinde earlier under the provisions of the anti-black money Act (Black Money Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets and Imposition of Tax Act of 2015), the ED said.

Dubbed 'Panama Papers, an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them are stated to be holding valid overseas accounts.

The leaks tranche had a total of 426 India-linked cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022