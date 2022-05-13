Left Menu

Guj: Three IAF personnel sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995 custodial death case

After a thorough investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in July 2013 against the accused.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court here has convicted two retired and one serving Indian Air Force personnel in a 27-year-old custodial death case at Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court of CBI special judge N D Joshi on Thursday sentenced then Squadron Leader Anoop Sood and Sergeants Anil K N and Mahendra Singh Sherawat to life imprisonment, a release issued by the CBI stated on Friday.

Sood and Anil have already retired from service, while Sherawat is still in service, it said.

The trio were found guilty of killing Girja Rawat, who worked as a cook at Air Force-I, Jamnagar.

Of the seven accused in the case, three were convicted, one died during the course of the trial, while three others were acquitted by the court, the central agency said.

As per the case details, Rawat was a cook in the DSC Mess of Air Force-I, Jamnagar. On November 13, 1995, around 10 to 12 Air Force police officials, including Sood, conducted searches at his residence and forcibly took him with them, as they suspected him of stealing liquor from the Air Force canteen.

It was alleged that the accused tortured Rawat to make him confess about the theft. In the evening, his wife visited the Guard Room and requested the officials to release her husband and was told that he would be released soon.

The accused allegedly tortured him, which led to his death the next day, the release stated.

In 2012, the Gujarat High Court handed over the investigation to the CBI, as pleaded by Rawat's wife. After a thorough investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in July 2013 against the accused.

