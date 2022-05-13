Junior assistant in Rajasthan's Jalore held for taking bribe
13-05-2022
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a junior assistant working at the sub-registrar office in Jalore district while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.11 lakh, officials said.
The accused had demanded the bribe in lieu of a plot registry, they said.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held and arrested under the prevention of corruption act, the official said.
''Another junior assistant and a private middleman managed to escape,'' the official said.
