Left Menu

Junior assistant in Rajasthan's Jalore held for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:58 IST
Junior assistant in Rajasthan's Jalore held for taking bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a junior assistant working at the sub-registrar office in Jalore district while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.11 lakh, officials said.

The accused had demanded the bribe in lieu of a plot registry, they said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held and arrested under the prevention of corruption act, the official said.

''Another junior assistant and a private middleman managed to escape,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022