Junior assistant in Rajasthan's Jalore held for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a junior assistant working at the sub-registrar office in Jalore district while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.11 lakh, officials said.

The accused had demanded the bribe in lieu of a plot registry, they said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held and arrested under the prevention of corruption act, the official said.

''Another junior assistant and a private middleman managed to escape,'' the official said.

