Left Menu

Bengal: 5 arrested with arms, ammunition

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:59 IST
Bengal: 5 arrested with arms, ammunition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested with arms and ammunition in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Taldi's Biswaspara Choumatha in the Canning police station area on Thursday night and the five people were caught, they said.

An improvised firearm, one 8 mm cartridge, one 7mm cartridge, a crowbar, a hacksaw, and three pieces of lock-breaking equipment were seized from them.

It is suspected that they had gathered to commit robbery, police said.

In another incident, a man was arrested in Bharatgarh in the Basanti police station area with arms.

A few men had gathered in the area with arms and ammunition. On seeing the police, they fled but one of them got caught.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022