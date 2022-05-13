Left Menu

Sweden sets out benefits of NATO as membership bid looms

"If Sweden chooses to seek NATO membership, there is a risk of a reaction from Russia," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said. "Let me state that, in such a case, we are prepared to deal with any counter-response."

13-05-2022
Swedish membership in NATO would have a stabilizing effect and would benefit countries around the Baltic Sea, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday, the day after neighbor Finland committed to applying to join the 30-nation alliance.

"Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe," Linde told reporters when presenting a parliament report on security. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Sweden and neighboring Finland to publicly pick sides after remaining outside the U.S.-led Cold War alliance since it was founded in 1949.

Finland's president and the prime minister said on Thursday the country - which shares a 1,300 km (810 miles) border and a difficult past with Russia - must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay". Stockholm is widely expected to follow Helsinki's lead and could apply for NATO membership as early as Monday.

Sweden will be more vulnerable to attack if it is the only Nordic or Baltic country to remain outside NATO, the all-party review said, though it added that Russia could retaliate if the country applied. "If Sweden chooses to seek NATO membership, there is a risk of a reaction from Russia," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

"Let me state that, in such a case, we are prepared to deal with any counter-response."

