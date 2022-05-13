Japan says Russia should be held accountable for atrocities-Japan official quoting foreign minister
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday that Russian atrocities in Ukraine were totally unacceptable and Moscow should be held accountable for its action, a Japanese government official told a media briefing.
Hayashi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Germany.
Russia has denied carrying out abuses in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
