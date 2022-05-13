Jammu and Kashmir LG meets Rahul Bhat's family

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday assured justice to the family of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit government employee who was shot dead by militants a day earlier, and said terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act.

Sinha met Bhat's family amid protests by members of the community against the killing.

"Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family," the LG said on Twitter.

He said terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for this brutal act. Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community have been protesting against the ''failure'' of the government to protect their lives and are demanding adequate security.

