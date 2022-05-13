Left Menu

Ukraine puts Russian solider accused of war crime on trial

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:26 IST
Ukraine puts Russian solider accused of war crime on trial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of Ukraine's war opened Friday in Kyiv.

A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the war's first week.

Scores of journalists packed inside a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital where the suspect appeared in a small glass cage.

Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. He faces up to life in prison under the penalties spelled out in the section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022