Ukraine puts Russian solider accused of war crime on trial
The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of Ukraine's war opened Friday in Kyiv.
A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the war's first week.
Scores of journalists packed inside a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital where the suspect appeared in a small glass cage.
Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. He faces up to life in prison under the penalties spelled out in the section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.
