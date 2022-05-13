Left Menu

Unidentified youths pelt stones at boutique, open fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:34 IST
Unidentified youths pelt stones at boutique, open fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Three unidentified youths allegedly pelted stones at a boutique and opened fire in the air at Mukerian main bazaar here, police said on Friday.

Sajan (18), a native of Pathankot but is currently residing in Mukerian, was seated outside his aunt’s boutique on Thursday evening when the three youths arrived there and asked him for the address of another store, the police said.

They left after Sajan told him that he did not know the address they were looking for, but returned about 10 minutes later and launched the attack, according to the police complaint.

Police said they recovered some empty bullet shells from the area.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

