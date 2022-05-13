Left Menu

Pope to visit Canada July 24-30 to apologize over residential schools

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:48 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.

A Vatican statement said the pope would visit the cities of Edmonton, Québec, and Iqaluit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

