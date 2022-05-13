Left Menu

Farmer shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A farmer was found shot dead in one of his fields here on Friday, police said.Deceased Madanpal 65 had gone out to keep a watch on his fields in Mansoorpur village under Chandinagar police station limits on Thursday evening.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 13-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:06 IST
A farmer was found shot dead in one of his fields here on Friday, police said.

Deceased Madanpal (65) had gone out to keep a watch on his fields in Mansoorpur village under Chandinagar police station limits on Thursday evening. The villagers found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on his head this morning, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by his family members, a villager named Sunny has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The farmer's body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

''Madanpal had gone to keep a watch on his fields on Thursday night. Sometime in the night, he was shot dead in his sleep by unidentified assailants,'' police inspector Janak Singh said.

