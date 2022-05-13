Interim Israeli military probe into death of Jazeera reporter inconclusive, Ynet media outlet says
Interim findings of an Israeli military probe into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are inconclusive, Israeli media outlet Ynet reported on Friday.
The probe has raised two possibilities, Ynet said quoting the military. The first, that Abu Akleh, killed on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, was hit by massive Palestinian militant gunfire toward Israeli military vehicles. The second, that an Israeli soldier returning fire from a jeep toward a gunman had inadvertently hit her.
The military did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
