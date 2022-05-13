Putin and Scholz discuss 'blocked' Ukraine peace talks - Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Ukraine in a telephone call on Friday, the Kremlin said.
Putin told Scholz that progress in negotiations over an end to the conflict had been "essentially blocked by Kyiv", according to the Kremlin, which said contacts between Russia and Germany would continue on various levels.
