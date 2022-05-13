Left Menu

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:38 IST
Charred bodies of woman, kids recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Charred bodies of a tribal woman and her two kids were recovered under mysterious circumstances from their house in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district early on Friday, police said.

Alleging foul play, the woman's brother lodged an FIR in the Jharpoharia police station, accusing his brother-in-law, Mangal Marandi, 28, of murder, police said.

When police reached the spot at Dhipasahi village under Jharpokharia police station, the bodies were lying inside a room with a gas stove. However, no traces of a blaze were spotted inside the building, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Surukuni Marandi, 24, her daughter Sarita, 5, and three-month-old son.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and a case has been registered.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari visited the spot and a forensic team is investigating the matter.

The woman's husband has been detained for interrogation, Khilari added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

