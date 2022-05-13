Left Menu

Putin discusses Finland and Sweden's NATO plans with Security Council - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed Finland's and Sweden's potential NATO membership with his Security Council, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Finland's indications that it planned to join the U.S.-led military bloc were a hostile move that posed a threat to Russia's security, and pledged to respond.

