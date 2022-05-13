Mohali explosion: Five arrested, police say nexus between Babbar Khalsa, ISI
The Punjab Police has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Mohali office and pointed at the nexus of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's spy agency ISI.
Director-General of Police V K Bhawra said a sixth accused is in police custody in a separate case.
