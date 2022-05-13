Left Menu

Mohali explosion: Five arrested, police say nexus between Babbar Khalsa, ISI

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:49 IST
Mohali explosion: Five arrested, police say nexus between Babbar Khalsa, ISI
The Punjab Police has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Mohali office and pointed at the nexus of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Director-General of Police V K Bhawra said a sixth accused is in police custody in a separate case.

