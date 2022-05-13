Russia expels 10 Romanian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Russia's foreign ministry on Friday expelled 10 Romanian diplomats in response to diplomatic expulsions by Bucharest.
The ministry added that it rejected Romanian attempts to blame Russia for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
