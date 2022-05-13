Germany's Scholz pushes for Ukraine ceasefire in call with Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible during a telephone call on Friday, a government spokesperson said Friday.

A truce was needed to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and allow progress in finding a diplomatic solution for the conflict, the spokesperson said.

During the 75-minute call, Scholz reminded Putin of Russia's responsibility for the global food situation, the spokesperson added.

