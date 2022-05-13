Babul Supriyo appointed to four assembly standing committees

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo was named as the member of the four Standing Committees of the West Bengal Assembly, including that on Home.

Supriyo, the MLA from Ballygunge, was also appointed as the member of standing committees on Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Correctional Administration, and Law and Judicial.

The appointment will be in effect from May 12, an official of the assembly secretariat said on Friday.

Supriyo was sworn in as the MLA on Wednesday after getting elected from the Ballygunge seat in a bypoll last month.

