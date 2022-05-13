Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out in J-K's Bandipora

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after security forces trapped two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had recently infiltrated into the valley, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated.

The gunfight was underway, he said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the trapped terrorists were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said.

The terrorists were tracked down and trapped at Brar in Bandipora on Friday, the IGP said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

