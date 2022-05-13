Left Menu

Maha: Civic staffers stop work after man stops AMC chief to raise water issue

The incident took place when commissioner Aastik Kumar Pandey was stepping out for lunch in the afternoon, when a man identified as Rahul Ingle intercepted him, the official said.When the guards tried to stop the man, another person identified as Yogesh Magare tried to shoot a video, he said, adding that the corporation has started the process of lodging a complaint against the duo.Speaking to PTI, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said that civic staff, excluding health and water service, will agitate till action is taken against the duo.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 17:41 IST
Maha: Civic staffers stop work after man stops AMC chief to raise water issue
  • Country:
  • India

Employees of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra stopped work on Friday after a man allegedly entered the premises and tried to stop the civic commissioner to raise the problem of water scarcity, an official said. The incident took place when commissioner Aastik Kumar Pandey was stepping out for lunch in the afternoon, when a man identified as Rahul Ingle intercepted him, the official said.

When the guards tried to stop the man, another person identified as Yogesh Magare tried to shoot a video, he said, adding that the corporation has started the process of lodging a complaint against the duo.

Speaking to PTI, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said that civic staff, excluding health and water service, will agitate till action is taken against the duo. PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022