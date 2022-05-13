Maha: Civic staffers stop work after man stops AMC chief to raise water issue
The incident took place when commissioner Aastik Kumar Pandey was stepping out for lunch in the afternoon, when a man identified as Rahul Ingle intercepted him, the official said.When the guards tried to stop the man, another person identified as Yogesh Magare tried to shoot a video, he said, adding that the corporation has started the process of lodging a complaint against the duo.Speaking to PTI, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said that civic staff, excluding health and water service, will agitate till action is taken against the duo.
Employees of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra stopped work on Friday after a man allegedly entered the premises and tried to stop the civic commissioner to raise the problem of water scarcity, an official said. The incident took place when commissioner Aastik Kumar Pandey was stepping out for lunch in the afternoon, when a man identified as Rahul Ingle intercepted him, the official said.
When the guards tried to stop the man, another person identified as Yogesh Magare tried to shoot a video, he said, adding that the corporation has started the process of lodging a complaint against the duo.
Speaking to PTI, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said that civic staff, excluding health and water service, will agitate till action is taken against the duo. PTI.
