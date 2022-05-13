Left Menu

Activist moves TNSHRC for action against police officials

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:43 IST
Activist moves TNSHRC for action against police officials
  • Country:
  • India

An activist and agriculturist in Poolathur village in Dindigul district has moved the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to punish police officials and the District Revenue Officers (DROs) by imposing compensation on them for the alleged torture meted out by them to him and his family members.

The accused include the local police chief.

In his complaint before the SHRC, A R Gokulakrishnan, son of late V A Ramasamy, a freedom fighter, alleged he was being victimised and subjected to torture as he had exposed various illegal activities in the society and moved the Madras High Court with public interest litigations (PILs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022