Activist moves TNSHRC for action against police officials

An activist and agriculturist in Poolathur village in Dindigul district has moved the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to punish police officials and the District Revenue Officers (DROs) by imposing compensation on them for the alleged torture meted out by them to him and his family members.

The accused include the local police chief.

In his complaint before the SHRC, A R Gokulakrishnan, son of late V A Ramasamy, a freedom fighter, alleged he was being victimised and subjected to torture as he had exposed various illegal activities in the society and moved the Madras High Court with public interest litigations (PILs).

