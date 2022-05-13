Constitute panel to identify posts that can be brought under Dy Collectors: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute within six months, a committee for the purpose of identifying the posts that can be brought under the definition of Deputy Collectors, as done in a 2005 government order.

Justice M Govindaraj gave the direction, while disposing of a joint writ petition filed by one P Anandaraj and 97 others, recently.

The judge also said that the government shall consider forming of Tamil Nadu Administrative Service including all the departments connected to the Revenue and General Administration, Implementation of State policies for development in General as has been done by the Kerala Government.

It shall also consider taking steps to treat all the State Level Officers alike and provide equal opportunity to them by making appropriate recommendations to the Central government to bring them into Administrative Service for effective administration. All the petitioners belonged to Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. They were selected through Group–I examination conducted by the TN Public Service Commission. Since they were not included in the State Civil Service, they could not get into Indian Administrative Service. Aggrieved over the same, they made a request to the State government for inclusion of the posts of the Joint Director and Additional Director and State Civil Service, but it was rejected in August 2008. Hence, the present petition was filed in 2012.

The judge observed that it is pathetic that the candidates who were appointed as Assistant Directors under Group-I Service and hold higher post than the Deputy Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer and District Revenue Officer were treated as unequals. PTI CORR SA SA

