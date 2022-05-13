Left Menu

Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:55 IST
A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested in a case of alleged rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, saying he is no more required for custodial interrogation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Tanwar granted the relief to the accused after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his one-day judicial custody.

The court granted the bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, after hearing the submission of counsel for the accused and Delhi Police.

The judge said that the accused was an elected public representative and being an MLA, it was expected from him that he will make efforts to maintain the law and orders.

Also, there are negligible chances of him absconding, if he is released on bail, the judge said.

“The fact that accused is no more required for custodial interrogation, and considering a submission made on behalf of accused and above stated facts and circumstances, application moved by the IO for judicial custody of the accused is hereby rejected and accused Amantullah Khan is granted bail,” the judge said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday in connection with a case registered at Kalindi Kunj Police station for allegedly creating obstructing public officials from discharging their official Duty during a demolition drive in the Kanchan Kunj area near Madanpur Khadra.

He was produced before the duty magistrate, who sent him to one-day judicial custody till today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

