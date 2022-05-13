Left Menu

Maha: Man gets life sentence for raping minor daughter

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:13 IST
Maha: Man gets life sentence for raping minor daughter
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her. Special judge V V Virkar found the 45-year-old accused guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and default simple imprisonment of 25 months.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the accused would often home drunk at night and between May and December 2017, he repeatedly raped his daughter who was 13 years old at the time.

The victim gave birth to a child as a result of the repeated rape by the accused, she said.

A case was registered against the accused, following a complaint lodged by his wife and her deposition in the court nailed him, Hiwarale said, adding that seven witnesses were examined in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022