UK, U.S. defence ministers discuss support for Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:29 IST
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his U.S. counterpart discussed next steps to help Ukraine, including military aid, in talks held in the United States this week, a statement published by the Ministry of Defence said on Friday. "We will continue to work with unity and resolve to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked invasion," Wallace said in the statement, issued on Friday after a meeting with Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.

"We discussed the next steps to provide defensive support for Ukraine, as well as AUKUS (a defence pact between Australia, the United States and Britain), the future of NATO, and other aspects of our shared security."

