DS Chauhan assumes additional charge as UP police chief

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan assumed the additional charge of the state's DGP on Friday, two days after Mukul Goel was removed from the top post.

Chauhan is an IPS officer of the 1988-batch.

DGP (Intelligence) Chauhan on Friday assumed the additional charge of the Uttar Pradesh police chief at the police headquarters here. He will hold the additional charge till the appointment of a permanent director general of police (DGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said on Thursday.

Following Goel's removal from the post on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was given the additional charge of the state police chief.

The officer had also a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the day.

''I thank the chief minister from my heart for giving me the opportunity to serve the public as the (acting) DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police,” Chauhan said in tweet on the official Twitter handle of the UP DGP.

“The UP police will work with complete integrity and honesty according to the priorities of the government while maintaining team spirit like a family,'' he added.

After taking charge, Chauhan also had a meeting with senior officials. Chauhan, in an official statement later, asked officials to take prompt action in cases involving women, children, elderly people and businessmen and ensure their safety and security, terming them as the government’s priority.

In the statement, he also said law and order management and crime prevention in the state will be ensured strictly.

He emphasised the use of new technologies and human resources for better crime prevention.

In his statement, UP DGP in charge also asserted that the UP police will work as a team and efforts will be made to resolve various issues involving police personnel.

Goel, a 1987 batch-IPS officer, was made the director-general (DG) of the Civil Defence Department after he was removed from the post of UP DGP for allegedly neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work, besides inefficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)