European nations tell Israel: Do not build new housing units in West Bank
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:46 IST
- Country:
- France
Several European nations including France, Germany and Italy, on Friday said Israel should not execute its latest decision to build over 4,000 new housing units in the West Bank territory.
The statement, which was published by the French foreign ministry, was also signed by a dozen other European countries.
Israeli police clashed with Palestinian mourners packed around the coffin of killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh at the start of her funeral procession in Jerusalem on Friday.
