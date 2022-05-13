Man held for killing wife in Nagpur

A man allegedly killed his wife in Isapur village in Nagpur's Katol area on Friday after suspecting her character, a police official said.

Sandip Ghormade (34) has been arrested for the murder of Chitra (30), the official said.

The killing took place following a quarrel at 4pm, he added.

