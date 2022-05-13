Man held for killing wife in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly killed his wife in Isapur village in Nagpur's Katol area on Friday after suspecting her character, a police official said.
Sandip Ghormade (34) has been arrested for the murder of Chitra (30), the official said.
The killing took place following a quarrel at 4pm, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Isapur village
- Chitra
- Katol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties buys 58-acre land in Nagpur to develop housing project
Nagpur teen boy pushed while dancing at wedding stabs man to death
Tepid response to Raj Thackeray's Hanuman Chalisa call in Nagpur
Maha: 10-year-old boy found hanging in Nagpur house
Senior citizen, toddler grandson crushed to death by truck in Nagpur