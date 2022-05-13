Assam govt contemplates creating reservoirs to reduce water in rivers during monsoon

The Assam government is contemplating to reduce water in rivers during the monsoon season by creating reservoirs near them, the state's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said here on Friday. He said that due to the relentless efforts of the Assam government over the past one year, the Centre has released funds to the tune of Rs 125 crore to the state water resources department for flood control.

The state government, at the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is mulling a comprehensive project to reduce water in rivers during the monsoon by creating reservoirs nearby, he told reporters after a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here.

He expressed gratitude to the union minister for releasing Rs 125 crore to the state from the Flood Control Fund which had been lying idle since 2016 due to various anomalies between 2011 and 2016 during the Congress rule in the state.

He requested Shekhawat to release more funds under the scheme in the coming days for taking up new projects to deal with floods in the state.

