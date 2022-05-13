2 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Gurugram

The police have arrested two men here and recovered two illegal pistols and four live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Friday. The two have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Aman alias Ammu and Robin Soni, both sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said. Both are residents of Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, police said. Both the accused were nabbed from different locations and FIRs have been lodged under relevant sections of the law at Sadar and Sector-40 police stations, police said. Interrogation revealed that both were are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and have been involved in cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act among others, police said. ''Robin Soni had been evading arrest in a case of attempt to murder registered in Sri Ganganagar. They came to Gurugram to hide and avoid arrest. The duo will be produced before a court,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

