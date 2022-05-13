U.S. embassy official attended detained WNBA star Griner's Moscow hearing - State Dept

A consular officer from the U.S. embassy in Moscow attended a hearing in the case of detained basketball star Brittney Griner on Friday where her pre-trial detention was extended by one month, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Price said on a phone briefing with reporters that Washington was "very closely " monitoring the case and that the consular officer spoke to Griner. Washington says Griner is being wrongfully detained by Russia after she was arrested in February allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

"The officer was able to confirm that Brittney Griner is doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances," Price said.

