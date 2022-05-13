Left Menu

U.S. embassy official attended detained WNBA star Griner's Moscow hearing - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:38 IST
U.S. embassy official attended detained WNBA star Griner's Moscow hearing - State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

A consular officer from the U.S. embassy in Moscow attended a hearing in the case of detained basketball star Brittney Griner on Friday where her pre-trial detention was extended by one month, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Price said on a phone briefing with reporters that Washington was "very closely " monitoring the case and that the consular officer spoke to Griner. Washington says Griner is being wrongfully detained by Russia after she was arrested in February allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

"The officer was able to confirm that Brittney Griner is doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances," Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022