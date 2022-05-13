Left Menu

Centre releases Rs 125 crore for flood control in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has released for Assam Rs 125 crore from its Flood Control Fund for the current fiscal, an official release said on Friday.

Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika called on Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Friday and thanked him for the assistance, it said.

Hazarika also requested Shekhawat to release more funds under the scheme in the coming days for facilitating projects that could make Assam free of flood menace.

He noted that central funds under the programme had been discontinued since 2016 due to anomalies committed by the erstwhile government.

The water resources minister stated that the funds were released this year by the Jal Shakti Ministry due to the ''relentless efforts'' of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state government is planning to take up a comprehensive project to create ponds near rivers as part of its measures to control water level in the rivers during the monsoon season, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

