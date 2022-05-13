Trial transferred to Mumbai: Gujarat competent to examine plea for pre-mature release, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday said the state of Gujarat is the “appropriate government” competent to examine the application filed for pre-mature release of a life convict in a murder case, which was transferred from a court there to a Mumbai court for trial in August 2004.

The apex court delivered its verdict on a plea filed by the convict seeking a direction to the state of Gujarat to consider his application for pre-mature release under the July 9, 1992 policy which was existing at the time of his conviction.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath noted that the crime in the case was committed in Gujarat but the top court, which was hearing a transfer petition, had in August 2004 considered it appropriate to transfer the case pending before the Additional Sessions Judge, Dahod/Ahmedabad, to a competent court in Mumbai for trial and disposal.

It said the trial court in Mumbai had held the petitioner guilty and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment in January 2008.

The top court noted that one of the co­-accused, who had faced trial along with the petitioner and was convicted, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre­-mature release but his application was dismissed in August 2013 on the premise that the crime was committed in Gujarat and once the trial stands concluded and the prisoner has been convicted, the application for pre­-mature release was left to be examined as per the policy applicable in Gujarat.

Later, the petitioner, on whose plea the apex court delivered the judgement, filed a plea for pre­-mature release but it was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court.

The apex court noted that the plea was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court, taking note of section 432(7) of the CrPC and placing reliance on an earlier judgement of the top court, on the premise that since the trial was concluded in Maharashtra, the application for pre-­mature release has to be filed there.

The top court also noted that as per the custody certificate, as of April 1, 2022, the petitioner has undergone a sentence of more than 15 years four months without remission.

“Indisputedly, in the instant case, the crime was committed in the state of Gujarat which is the appropriate government competent to examine the application filed for pre­-mature release….,” the bench said.

It noted that once the crime was committed in the state of Gujarat and after the trial had been concluded and judgement of conviction came to be passed, all further proceedings have to be considered, including remission or pre­-mature release, in terms of the policy applicable in the state where the crime was committed and not the state where the trial was transferred under the orders of the top court.

While allowing the petition, the bench directed the respondents to consider the application of the petitioner for pre­-mature release in terms of the July 1992 policy.

“If any adverse order is passed, the petitioner is at liberty to seek remedy available to him under the law,” it said.

