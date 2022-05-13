Left Menu

Gurugram: 3 held for supplying imported liquor to Gujarat

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:35 IST
The police have busted a gang and arrested three men who were allegedly involved in illegally supplying imported liquor to Gujarat, officials said on Friday. The police have recovered 224 bottles of imported liquor, two fake ID cards of the Defence Ministry and an Alto car bearing Gujarat registration number used for supplying the bottles from Gurugram, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime unit of Sector 40 police station chased the car and nabbed the three accused, identified as Gulshan Khanna and Ravi Kumar, both residents of Gurugram and Rathore Ashishbhai, a resident of Panchmahal in Gujarat, officials said.

''Due to the liquor ban in Gujarat, Khanna and Rathore collected liquor from different places in Gurugram and sent Kumar to Ahmedabad to supply. ''On way, if the police stopped him to check the car, the accused would show his fake ID card and pretend to be an Army man,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

To supply liquor from Gurugram to Ahmedabad, Ravi took Rs 5,000 per trip. Further questioning of the accused is in progress, he added.

