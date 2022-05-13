Left Menu

Four more arrested over clash between two groups in Punjab’s Patiala

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:36 IST
Four more persons were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups here last month that had left four people injured, police said on Friday.

A pistol, used in the incident, and a live cartridge were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, the police said.

They have been identified as Husanpreet Singh alias Husan, Nimesh alias Nishu, Yasdev alias Yada and Kushal, Patiala Police said in a statement, adding they were apprehended on the basis of the CCTV footage.

Two groups hurled stones at each other and brandished swords over an anti-Khalistan march here last month, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Four people were injured in the incident.

Last week, the main accused, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was among those arrested in connection with the clash.

More than 10 persons have been arrested so far. PTI Cor SUN AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

