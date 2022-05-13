Left Menu

In review meeting, DGP evaluates progress of investigations into crime cases in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:52 IST
In review meeting, DGP evaluates progress of investigations into crime cases in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police chief Anil Kant on Friday evaluated the progress of investigation into various crime cases in the state during a review meeting held at the police headquarters here.

The Director General of Police said the special teams, formed at the state and district level to probe the cases and activities of goons, were effective and directed the district police chiefs to coordinate the district level investigations.

The crime review meeting, which was attended by officers from the rank of district police chiefs to the rank of ADGP, reviewed the cases in the state from January this year.

The state police chief asked the personnel to be vigilant against attempts to create communal violence and monitor and intervene in the social media activities that might incite communal hatred and violence.

''Such persons who spread hatred must be brought before the law. The police should take stern action against drug smuggling and distribution,'' the DGP's office said in a release.

Anil Kant asked the police to behave politely with the public and directed the district police chiefs to ensure that personnel do not indulge in corruption of any kind.

The review meeting also discussed steps to be taken to reduce road accidents in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022