Truth and justice prevailed over BJP's bigotry: AAP after court grants bail to Amanatullah Khan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:03 IST
After a Delhi court granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in a case of alleged rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said truth and justice prevailed over the ''BJP's bigotry''.

The court granted bail to Khan after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his one-day judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Tanwar granted the relief to the AAP legislator, saying he was no more required for custodial interrogation.

Delhi Police had on Thursday arrested Khan for alleged rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after he took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive carried out by a BJP-ruled municipal corporation in southeast Delhi.

''Truth and Justice prevailed over the BJP's bigotry today as a Delhi Court granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan,'' the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said in a statement.

The party alleged that Delhi Police had ''maliciously'' arrested Khan at the behest of the BJP on Thursday.

The court granted the bail to the AAP MLA on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount after hearing the submission of counsel for the accused and Delhi Police.

The judge said that the accused was an elected public representative and being an MLA, it was expected from him that he will make efforts to maintain the law and order.

Also, there are negligible chances of him absconding, if he is released on bail, the judge said.

