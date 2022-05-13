Left Menu

20 held in Kolkata for running fake call centres, cheating people

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:22 IST
20 held in Kolkata for running fake call centres, cheating people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 20 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in running three fake call centres in different parts of the city, an officer of West Bengal CID said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the state CID carried out simultaneous raids on Thursday night in the city's Hare Street, Shakespeare Sarani and Bowbazar areas and arrested 20 people, who had been allegedly duping people of money by promising high returns, the officer said.

During the raid, the police seized a luxurious vehicle, Rs 30 lakh in cash, several laptops as well as documents, rubber stamps, notebooks, mobile phones and SIM cards.

''We had been getting calls from people, who alleged that they were being cheated by unknown people promising double returns on money invested by them,'' he said.

The first complaint was lodged with Kenda Police Station in Purulia district this February.

The police, on the basis of the complaint, started a probe and broke the "notorious nexus" of fraudsters that have roots in the city.

''We are trying to find out if these fraudsters have links with any inter-state groups,'' the CID officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022