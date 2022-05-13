20 held in Kolkata for running fake call centres, cheating people

At least 20 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in running three fake call centres in different parts of the city, an officer of West Bengal CID said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the state CID carried out simultaneous raids on Thursday night in the city's Hare Street, Shakespeare Sarani and Bowbazar areas and arrested 20 people, who had been allegedly duping people of money by promising high returns, the officer said.

During the raid, the police seized a luxurious vehicle, Rs 30 lakh in cash, several laptops as well as documents, rubber stamps, notebooks, mobile phones and SIM cards.

''We had been getting calls from people, who alleged that they were being cheated by unknown people promising double returns on money invested by them,'' he said.

The first complaint was lodged with Kenda Police Station in Purulia district this February.

The police, on the basis of the complaint, started a probe and broke the "notorious nexus" of fraudsters that have roots in the city.

''We are trying to find out if these fraudsters have links with any inter-state groups,'' the CID officer added.

