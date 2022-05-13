Centre appoints nine advocates as judges of Delhi High Court

The Central Government on Friday notified the names of nine advocates as Delhi High Court judges. Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday tweeted and stated that "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court."

The advocates' appointed judges are Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee. Recently the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of several lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took the decision pursuant to a meeting of the Collegium held on May 4. The Delhi High Court is currently operating at a strength of 35 judges as opposed to its sanctioned strength of 60. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)