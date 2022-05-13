Left Menu

Centre appoints nine advocates as judges of Delhi High Court

The Central Government on Friday notified the names of nine advocates as Delhi High Court judges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:26 IST
Centre appoints nine advocates as judges of Delhi High Court
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Friday notified the names of nine advocates as Delhi High Court judges. Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday tweeted and stated that "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court."

The advocates' appointed judges are Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee. Recently the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of several lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took the decision pursuant to a meeting of the Collegium held on May 4. The Delhi High Court is currently operating at a strength of 35 judges as opposed to its sanctioned strength of 60. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022