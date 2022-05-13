Anti-encroachment drives continue in Delhi; Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs

The civic authorities continued their anti-encroachment drives in various parts of the national capital on Friday even as the measures triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and the AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of his party MLAs on such actions by the BJP-ruled local bodies.

North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations carried out the drives in multiple areas, including at a municipal stadium in Mangolpuri which had been illegally occupied by a few people who had also ''brought in cattle inside its premises''.

A planned encroachment removal drive, however, could not be carried out at a JJ Colony in Bawana due to ''non-availability of police force,'' officials said.

''Action was underway in Mangolpuri at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, where the inner area was encroached upon by a few people and cattle had been brought inside its premises,'' a senior official said.

The property comes under the education department of the NDMC, another official said.

An anti-encroachment drive was also carried out at Samaypur Badli, and Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh zone, where action was taken earlier as well, officials said.

NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel said temporary encroachments were removed from a stretch from Samaypur Badli Metro Station to Rohini Sector 18 Metro Station in Rohini Zone, and in an area in Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh Zone. During the encroachment removal drive in Rohini Zone from Samaypur Badli Metro Station to Rohini Sector 18 Metro Station, nearly 75 temporary structures, jhuggies along with permanent platforms, six wooden tables and wooden boards were removed. About 1300-metre of stretch on both sides of the road was cleared, officials said.

A similar drive was undertaken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in west Delhi's Khyala area.

Teams of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's enforcement cell reached Khyala with bulldozers in the presence of police and started removing temporary structures, kiosks and shanties earlier in the day. A drive was also undertaken in Subhash Nagar in West Delhi and Goyala Dairy area in Najafgarh Zone, officials said.

The issue of anti-encroachment drives is expected to further raise the political heat in the national capital. Meanwhile, alleging that certain portions of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's residence and office are ''illegal'', the AAP on Friday demanded the civic body to demolish those ''unauthorised constructions'' by 11 am on Saturday, failing which the party will get them razed using bulldozers.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said a section of the media recently reported about the unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that by announcing that tomorrow he will use a bulldozer to remove an encroachment in the form of one stair, from outside Gupta's residence, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has ''established that he and his anarchic partymen'' do not fear taking law into their hands.

Officials on Friday said the Delhi Chief Minister will hold a key meeting with all AAP MLAs on Saturday on the anti-encroachment drives conducted by the BJP-ruled civic bodies, The meeting will begin at 11 am on Saturday at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines.

Officials said a strategy will be chalked out at the meeting to counter the BJP's politics over the anti-encroachment drives.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the ''destruction'' ensuing in the national capital due to the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled municipal bodies.

In an online briefing, Sisodia slammed the ''bulldozer politics'' of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies are planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

Civic authorities on Thursday had carried out anti-encroachment drives in various parts of Delhi that sparked violent protests and pelting of stones in the Madanpur Khadar area where the locals claimed that legal structures were bulldozed.

While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out the drive in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in areas under its Rohini and Karol Bagh zones.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the changes of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, hours after the Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area in southeast Delhi.

A Delhi court granted bail to Khan on Friday.

The Delhi Police has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan as a ''bad character'', according to an official document.

