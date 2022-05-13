Left Menu

Hoshiarpur court junks bail plea of drug case accused

Hoshiarpur's Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Jossan refused to grant the relief to Harnoor Singh, the Kota resident and native of Sanwalpura village in the Talera area of Rajasthan's Bundi district. A Punjab police team had arrested Singh after the alleged recovery of 10 kilograms of opium from his possession. Harnoor Singh's counsel Jog Raj Barpagga and Sarabjit Kumar Jhamat said the bail plea of their client was filed on May 10 but it was dismissed by the court on Friday.

Hoshiarpur court junks bail plea of drug case accused
A court here on Friday dismissed the bail plea of a Kota man arrested by Hoshiarpur police in an NDPS case recently. Hoshiarpur’s Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Jossan refused to grant the relief to Harnoor Singh, the Kota resident and native of Sanwalpura village in the Talera area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district.

A Punjab police team had arrested Singh after the alleged recovery of 10 kilograms of opium from his possession.

Harnoor Singh's counsel Jog Raj Barpagga and Sarabjit Kumar Jhamat said the bail plea of their client was filed on May 10 but it was dismissed by the court on Friday. Harnoor Singh's family would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the dismissal of his bail plea, they said.

Earlier, eleven Punjab policemen including a deputy superintendent of police had been booked by Rajasthan police for allegedly abducting the 21-year-old Kota man in a drug case.

The man, a local of Kota city, was booked by Hoshiarpur Police under the NDPS Act after the alleged recovery of 10 kilograms of opium from his possession, they had said.

The policemen were booked at Kota's Kunhari police station in Rajasthan on a high court order, issued on a petition by Nirmal Singh, the father of the 21-year-old drug case accused. Nirmal Singh is a resident of Sanwalpura in Talera area of Bundi district.

