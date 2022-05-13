Left Menu

Atleast 20 people dead in fire at building near Delhi's Mundka metro station

As many as 16 died while 50 to 60 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station on Friday evening, the police said.

Visual from spot . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 20 died while 50 to 60 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station on Friday evening, the police said. "A total of 20 bodies were recovered from the 3-storey commercial building which had caught fire this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station. The third floor is yet to be searched," Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer district Sameer Sharma said, about 15 fire tenders are at the spot. The rescue operation is continue. "Rescue operation on. Police force deployed with the area being cordoned off. About 15 fire tenders are at the spot, and more coming in. Fire on two floors. About 50-60 people were rescued," Sharma said.

So far 10 people are injured in the fire, said Delhi Police. While Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said that some people jumped off the building, they were shifted to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said. The fire was initiated on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

