Delhi: One arrested for withdrawing money by swapping ATM cards

Cyber sleuths of South West Delhi district busted a gang which was involved in cheating people by changing their ATM cards, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Cyber Police arrested one accused after investigation.

The accused was identified as Dheeraj Kumar and was arrested on a complaint filed by Manoj Chaturvedi who alleged that the accused withdrew Rs 10,000 using his SBI debit card. The money was withdrawn at an HDFC ATM centre. "He said that two more persons were already present in the ATM and they confused him during the transaction and interchanged his debit card with a similar SBI card. He could not notice the change because of similar card but later, when he started receiving messages for unauthorised transactions and a sum of Rs 70,999 was deducted from his account by an unknown person. After a preliminary enquiry, on April 27, a case U/s- 420 IPC was registered at PS- Cyber/SWD," said the police.

A team was constituted under Inspector Sanjay Gade, SHO/PS Cyber. Later, the team conducted raids at suspected hideouts of the alleged person on the basis of technical surveillance and apprehended one accused. The search for co-accused Sachin and Rahul Kumar is being made. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Dheeraj Kumar is a B Tech graduate and used to work as a freelancer of Laptop/Desktop repairing and Software installation.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he provided the POS Machine to Sachin R/o Sultanpuri from Paytm Payments Bank agent. Account linked to the POS machine belongs to Rahul Kumar but the POS machine was used by Sachin for fraud. The account number of the accused was also used for illegal transactions. Account of the accused used for illegal transactions has been recovered, police said. (ANI)

