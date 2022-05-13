Left Menu

Delhi fire tragedy: 26 bodies recovered, 50 people rescued so far

The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station today rose to 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:28 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi's Mundka metro station today rose to 26. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.

"As many as 26 bodies recovered in the fire at the three-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told media persons. Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody. "Efforts are being made to control the situation," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

