SIA conducts raids across J-K in terror financing case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday conducted raids at 12 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a terror financing case, officials said.

A case was registered in police station Gandhinagar in terror financing and it was subsequently transferred to SIA for in-depth investigation, they said.

The sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of local police carried out raids in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Kashmir, the officials said.

According to reports, the SIA raided the house of Zubair Khateeb at Masjid Mohalla locality in Bhadarwah, Doda.

Zubair's father Hussain Khateeb is reportedly living in Pakistan for the past over 20 years. Hussain Khateeb is associated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit, they said.

